Youth in Baku want to get higher education

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey it conducted on April 19 – May 1 in Baku city.

Some 42,804 applicants attended university examinations announced for 2017-2018 educational year, according to data compiled by the State Examination Center. Most of them, exactly 36,381 applicants managed to enter high schools.

What do Baku citizens think of getting higher education? Is that important? Does everyone has to get a diploma and profession?

Vast majority of surveyed residents support getting higher education (89 %), including particularly women (92 %). For 16 % of men higher education is not significant. Noteworthy that almost all of the youth (aged 18-24) are in favor of getting a university degree. However, one fifth of elderly generation aged betwen 45 and 54 do not attach importance to university diploma (20 %).

Personal tuition has been on a hot seat over the recent years in Azerbaijan as one of the most preferred option ahead of the university exams. Is that really impossible to enter the university without personal tuition? Or knowledge and enthusiasm pay off?

More than half of the surveyed respondents downplayed the importance of personal tuition (53 %). However, number of supporters of separate, off-school preparation are also high (45 %). Some 2 % of respondents hesitated to voice their opinion about the issue.

The survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents in Baku city on on April 19th – May 1st. Incorrectness rate of the survey is 4.9 % maximum.

News.Az

News.Az