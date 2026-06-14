YouTube hosted sanctioned Iran-linked accounts

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YouTube has continued to host content from individuals and entities sanctioned by the United States Treasury Department for alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The report, published by the Tech Transparency Project, said multiple sanctioned individuals and organizations remained active on the platform, raising concerns over compliance with US sanctions rules, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

The group identified several accounts linked to sanctioned figures, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, cleric Mohammed Mehdi Mirbagheri, businessman Babak Zanjani, and other individuals and organizations designated by US authorities.

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It also cited channels linked to Iranian financial and industrial entities such as Nobitex, Wallex, Bitpin and Ramzinex, as well as Surabaya Hobby CV, an Indonesian company previously sanctioned for supplying drone components to Iran.

According to the report, advertisements were in some cases displayed on these channels, raising concerns that YouTube and its parent company Google may have been exposed to regulatory risks under US sanctions law.

The Tech Transparency Project said that until the issue is addressed, advertisers could be exposed to content from entities considered a national security risk by US authorities. Following the publication of the report, dozens of channels were reportedly removed from the platform.

Google has said it is committed to compliance with applicable sanctions and trade laws and takes action when policy violations are identified.

News.Az