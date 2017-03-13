Yulia Samoylova to represent Russia in Eurovision

+ ↺ − 16 px

Time to end the rumours: reports about Russian withdrawal from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have come to an end as during tonight’s news report of Channel 1 Russia it was announced that Yulia Samoylova will represent the country in Kyiv with the song Flame is burning.

Channel 1 Russia has chosen Yulia Samoylova to represent the country in Kyiv with the song Flame is burning out of a variety of songs submitted internally. The song was written by Leonid Gutkin (Russia 2013, 2015), Netta Nimrodi and Arye Burstein.

“Yulia is an original singer, charming girl and experienced contestant. I think that on 11 May, millions of viewers around the world will share this feeling with us.”, said the Russian Head of Delegation, Jury Aksyuta.

Yulia Samoylova is 28 years old and was born in the city of Ukhta. She is a singer/songwriter and won various music competitions and festivals in Russia and abroad. During the musical TV project Factor A in 2013, she reached the second place, as well as won theGolden Star of Alla Pugacheva prize.

Being handicapped, Yulia performed the song Together in the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi 2014. She sits in a wheelchair since childhood, but lives a full life. She will be the second Eurovision artist to perform in a wheelchair, following Monika Kuszyńska for Poland in 2015.

