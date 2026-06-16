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Yum Brands sells Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion

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Yum Brands sells Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion
Credit: brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Yum Brands announced on Tuesday that it will sell Pizza Hut to private equity firm LongRange Capital for $2.7 billion.

The transaction would mark a significant shift for one of America's most recognizable pizza chains and underscores growing consolidation across the restaurant industry as operators navigate slowing consumer demand and higher costs, News.Az reports, citing Fox Business.

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Yum said last year it was evaluating strategic alternatives for Pizza Hut, including a potential sale, as the chain worked to reverse a prolonged sales slump.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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