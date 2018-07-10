Yuri Khachaturov called in for interrogation over 2008 Yerevan events

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Yuri Khachaturov, was summoned by Armenia's Special Investigation Service for questioning over the March 1, 2008 events in Yerevan, the press office of the agency said.

Back in 2008 Khachaturov was heading the garrison in Yerevan, and participated in the works at the presidential residence when the emergency situation was declared, News.am reported.

After the 2008 presidential election, Armenian opposition headed by the first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who lost the then race for presidency, staged protests saying the election had been fraudulent and the results had been rigged. The rallies ended in clashes between protesters and law enforcements. As a result, ten were killed and 200 injured. Many were arrested.

On July 3, the Special Investigative Service filed charges of ‘usurping state power’ against Armenia's former defense minister Mikael Harutyunyan as part of an investigation into mass protests on March 1-2 in 2008 in Yerevan.

