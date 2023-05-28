Zabukh village to be put at disposal of its people by September this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“By September this year, we will completely build the village of Zabukh and put it at the disposal of the people of Zabukh,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives, News.Az reports.

“As you know, the villages of Zabukh and Sus were liberated from the invaders on the same day as the city of Lachin, and hard work is being done there. So we will provide our citizens with normal conditions by doing more and more every year both in Lachin and all other districts,” the head of state noted.

News.Az