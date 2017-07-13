'Zahra': Baku to host event in memory of innocent kids killed in conflicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

'Zahra'... this is how the night in memory of innocent kids who suffered and died as a result of wars and conflicts has been called. The event is due to be held at the International Mugham Center at 17.00 on July 14.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, literature project 'SÖZ' of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Jabir Novruz Foundation with the support of the International Mugam Center, Asan Radio and Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

The program of the night includes performances of famous Azerbaijani singers - winner of Eurovision 2011 international contest Nigar Jamal, representative of Azerbaijan in Eurovision of 2008 and 2015 Elnur Huseynov, honored artists of Azerbaijan Sevda Alakparzada and Tunzala Agayeva, as well as poets Khayal Rzazada, Shahriyar Del Geran, Mehman Rasulov, Solmaz Suleymanli, Leyli Salayeva and poet and director of SÖZ project Nigar Hasanzade.

The event will be aired on Asan Radio.

At about 08.40 pm on July 4 Armenian armed forces shelled the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli using 82mm and 120mm caliber mortars as well as grenade launchers. Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, born in 1966, and Zahra Guliyeva, born in 2016, died as the result.

