Zakharova: "Russia is taking steps to increase the number of OSCE observers in the Karabakh conflict zone"

Measures are being taken to increase the number of observers in Karabakh conflict zone.

Russia together with other co-chairing states supports the reduction of tensions in the contact line and takes measures to increase the number of OSCE observers in the conflict zone.

APA's Moscow correspondent reports that Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mariya Zakharova at a briefing today.

"This topic was discussed during the Russian President's meeting with the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in St. Petersburg in June 2016, and during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Baku and Yerevan in November last year. Several variants of the document, which regulate the activities of OSCE observers, have been prepared within the OSCE framework," she said.

