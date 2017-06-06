Zakir Garalov: Muslim countries need political stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In the modern era, Muslim countries need political stability, spiritual solidarity and partnership, which necessitates economic development of the countries."

Report informs that Prosecutor-General Zakir Garalov made the due statement at the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Member States in Baku.

According to him, conditions are available for strengthening of economic ties among the ECO member countries as well as to fully achieve goals.

