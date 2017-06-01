Zakir Hasanov expresses condolences to his Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I share the grief of their loved ones, and I express my deep condolences to their families."

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Fikri Ishyk and Chief of the General Staff of Turkey Hulusi Akar on the Turkish military helicopter crash that resulted in the death of the military.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the text of the letter says: "I am shocked by the news of the death of numerous military men, among whom was the general, as a result of the helicopter crash in the province of Shyrnak of the fraternal Turkish Republic. We are deeply saddened by this terrible event.

"May the deceased rest in peace, I share the grief of their loved ones, and I express my deep condolences to their families.

"Allah rehmet elesin!"

News.Az

