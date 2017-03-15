Zakir Hasanov instructs to strengthen combat readiness of servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 15, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with deputy heads of the commanders of formations and military units and special e

The defense minister, having analyzed the current state of combat readiness and moral-psychological training of the personnel, the defense minister shared views on the high-level organization of activities in this direction, training of the military personnel in the spirit of national and moral values, their in-depth knowledge of modern weapons and equipment.

Minister Hasanov underlined the success of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which was achieved thanks to the attention and care of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev towards military buildup.

Then, the minister gave specific instructions for strengthening combat, moral and psychological readiness, complying with safety rules, increasing vigilance, conducting proper individual educational works among servicemen, organizing mutual relations in accordance with requirements of the regulations and increasing efforts in other fields.

News.Az

News.Az