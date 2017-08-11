Zakir Hasanov leaves for Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zakir Hasanov has left for for Moscow.

At the invitation of Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Moscow on a visit on August 11, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on its website.



Within the scope of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov will take part in the official closing ceremony of the "Army International Games - 2017" competitions.

