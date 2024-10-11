Zambia confirms first mpox case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zambia's Health Minister Elijah Muchima announced on Thursday that the country has confirmed its first mpox case.

The 32-year-old Tanzanian male patient traveled from a neighboring country last month and presented symptoms earlier this month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He is currently admitted to a health facility in the Central Province."Given the patient's extensive travel history and interaction at multiple points in Zambia, there is a heightened risk of local transmission and potential cross-border spread. Following the confirmation of his test results, the Ministry of Health, through the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), has heightened surveillance and is conducting contact tracing," Muchima told reporters in the national capital of Lusaka.He urged the public to avoid close contact, practice good hygiene and seek early medical attention, among other health practices to curb the spread of the disease."Allow me to assure the public that our health workers and all public health facilities are equipped to handle suspected mpox cases, with enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place," he added.

News.Az