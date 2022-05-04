Zangazur corridor already a reality – Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangazur corridor is already a reality, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said as he received in a video format Vahid Hajiyev due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Zangilan district, which is included in East Zangazur economic region, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that both the railway and the highway passing through the territory of Zangilan district will not only connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, but will also be a new road for international cargo transportation, an international road. “At the same time, for the convenience of former IDPs, we are rapidly building a four- and six-lane highway. The stage-by-stage commissioning of this road will begin next year,” he said.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is building a four- and six-lane highway from Horadiz to Zangilan. “At the same time, the existing road, the road left over from the Soviet era, which we are using now, will be overhauled. In other words, the new road will follow a completely new and more convenient route, and the road infrastructure along the road will be more convenient in terms of distance. Of course, citizens will be able to travel along this road and international freight issues will be resolved.”

“At the same time, a multi-lane road is being built from Zangilan to Gubadli and from Gubadli to Lachin. This will provide a connection between districts of the East Zangazur economic region. As for the railway, our station in this direction, which is currently the last link of the railway infrastructure, is Horadiz. The construction of the railway from Horadiz to Aghband is already underway, and I am confident that it will be fully operational next year. This will be a very convenient infrastructure for both citizens and international shippers,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az