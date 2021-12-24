Yandex metrika counter

Zangazur corridor to be opened - YAP deputy chairman

Zangazur corridor to be opened - YAP deputy chairman

The Zangazur corridor will be opened, Deputy Chairman - Head of the Central Office of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Tahir Budagov said on Friday at a scientific-practical conference entitled "Karabakh: A new landscape of the South Caucasus to the world."

According to Budagov, the corridor will form a new global look for the South Caucasus, and help to strengthen ties not only in the region, but beyond as well.

"Azerbaijan has taken a principled position on the restoration of communications. Azerbaijan, the countries of the region, and other states will be able to benefit from the new platform of cooperation," he added.  


