Zangazur corridor to contribute to China's OBOR project, envoy says

The Zangazur corridor will contribute to the 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR) transport project, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min said.

Min made the remarks during a meeting with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov.

The ambassador noted that China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and shared her views on the directions of the development of economic ties between the two countries.

Guo Min invited Mikail Jabbarov to the next China International Import Exhibition.

Also, at the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening economic partnership and increasing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China.

In the first 5 months of this year, the foreign trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China reached $678 million.

