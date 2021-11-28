Zangazur corridor to contribute to economic development of region: Turkish FM

The Zangazur corridor will contribute to the economic development of the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu reminded that Turkmenistan has being chairing the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) since this year.

“The ECO must become a bridge between Asia and Europe. The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul transport corridor is a good example. The Zangazur corridor will contribute to the economic development of the region,” Turkey’s top diplomat added.

