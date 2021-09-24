Zangazur corridor to serve as supplement to existing trade and transport connectivity: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new landline – the Zangazur Corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkey will serve as a supplement to the existing trade and transport connectivity, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks at an annual Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries on September 23.

He noted that the development of efficient and reliable transit routes requires wide cooperation of the corridor countries.

“These transport corridors are not only infrastructure projects. They are also meant for promoting free trade, exchanging technology and innovation, and establishing mutually beneficial partnerships between countries along the corridor,” said Minister Bayramov, calling on all Azerbaijan’s partners, including the private sector, to fully exploit the potential of the corridors.

He pointed out that over the past few years alone, Azerbaijan has invested billions of dollars in its transport infrastructure.

“Thanks to these steps, Azerbaijan now ranks 27th worldwide for the quality of roads, 11th for the efficiency of railway services and 12th for the efficiency of air transport services, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). With a throughput capacity of 6.5 million tons of cargo per year, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway makes it possible to reduce the time of transportation between China and South-Eastern Europe by 70%. Today the Baku international sea trade port’s cargo capacity is 10 million tons per year, including 100 thousand containers. Moreover, with over 260 vessels at its disposal, Azerbaijan also owns the largest commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea,” the minister added.

