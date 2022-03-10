Zangazur corridor will allow Azerbaijan to become regional trade hub: Baku Port head

The Zangazur corridor will enable Azerbaijan to become a regional trade hub, Taleh Ziyadov, Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku), said on Thursday.

He made the statement during the closing ceremony of the EU-funded project “Support to Baku Port Capacity Building: Phase 2”, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Ziyadov noted that the Zangazur corridor is the shortest corridor between the Middle East and the Mediterranean regions.

The director-general said the Zangazur corridor will also allow the development of the East-West corridor and will be of great importance in the delivery of goods to the Mediterranean Sea.

“The transformation of Azerbaijan into a regional trade hub is important in terms of geographical location, and the Baku port will play in this role,” he added.

