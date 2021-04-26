Zangazur corridor will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub – President Aliyev

Zangazur corridor will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub – President Aliyev

Zangazur corridor will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Now there is a huge task before Azerbaijan, reconstruction of completely destroyed cities and villages, all cultural and religious heritage sites in the liberated territories, said President Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks in a video format at the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on Monday.

The president said smart city, smart village and green energy concepts will be applied in the process of reconstruction.

President Aliyev invited companies from friendly countries to join the large-scale reconstruction in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the size of which is 4 times larger than Luxembourg.

“Recently, I defined national priorities on socio-economic development for the next ten years. Competitive human capital and space for modern innovations, return to the liberated territories, clean environment and "green growth" country were identified as our key priorities,” he added.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is eager to maintain sustainable peace and security in the region.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan has made enormous contribution to the launch of regional connectivity projects such as East-West, North-South, North-West transportation corridors.

“We are now working on the realization of “Zangazur transportation corridor”, which will be an integral part of the East-West corridor connecting Asia and Europe through Azerbaijan. This corridor will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport and logistic hub. I invite partner countries from Asia and the Pacific to consider the potential of this regional project,” the head of state concluded.

News.Az