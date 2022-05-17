Zangazur corridor will create new transport opportunities for all regional countries: Azerbaijani minister

The Zangazur corridor will open up new transport opportunities for all countries in the region, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku, the minister said Azerbaijan keeps working not only in the sphere of road and infrastructure construction, but also in the sphere of creating social infrastructure facilities, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister also pointed to the ongoing construction and reconstruction work the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“Azerbaijan’s Aghdam industrial park and Araz Valley economic zone industrial park create opportunities for accelerating the development of country’s liberated territories,” Minister Jabbarov added.

