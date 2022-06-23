Zangazur corridor will enable Azerbaijan to become logistics hub in Eurasia – deputy FM

The Zangazur corridor will enable Azerbaijan to transform into a logistics hub in Eurasia, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission for trade and economic relations and scientific and technical cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Romania, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has clearly outlined its priorities during the post-conflict period.

“Azerbaijan’s priorities include reconstruction, cooperation and lasting peace. Azerbaijan keeps doing its best to ensure the opening of the Zangazur corridor, will enable the country to become a logistics hub in Eurasia,” he said.

Mammad-Guliyev also hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Romania. “We intend to enhance our relations with the EU through Romania,” he added.

