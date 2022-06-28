Zangazur corridor will play crucial role in transportation – Uzbek official

The Zangazur corridor will play a crucial role in transportation, Miraziz Mirpulatov, deputy head of the International Relations Department of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, said on Tuesday.

Mirpulatov made the remarks as he addressed a webinar on “Prospects for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in modern conditions,” News.Az reports.

He noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continued.

Underlining the importance of air transportation, Mirpulatov said that 5,000 passengers were transported by air from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan this year.

News.Az