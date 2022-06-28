Yandex metrika counter

Zangazur corridor will play crucial role in transportation – Uzbek official

  • Economics
  • Share
Zangazur corridor will play crucial role in transportation – Uzbek official

The Zangazur corridor will play a crucial role in transportation, Miraziz Mirpulatov, deputy head of the International Relations Department of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, said on Tuesday.

Mirpulatov made the remarks as he addressed a webinar on “Prospects for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in modern conditions,” News.Az reports.

He noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continued.  

Underlining the importance of air transportation, Mirpulatov said that 5,000 passengers were transported by air from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan this year.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      