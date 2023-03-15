Zangezur Corridor will contribute to development of Middle Corridor - OTS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangezur Corridor will contribute to the development of the Middle Corridor, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Mirvokhid Azimov said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He was speaking during a multilateral meeting on the project for simplifying the transit customs procedure along the Trans-Caspian International "East-West" Middle Corridor using the "Single Window" principle (Data pipeline), News.Az reports.

Azimov noted that the Caspian littoral states are confident in the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor, which will make a significant contribution to the development of the transport sector.

"I would also like to note that the Middle Corridor is very important in the context of transporting goods from East to West and vice versa. We are actively promoting its development, considering its long-term perspective and forecasts. The Middle Corridor is a hub for transporting cargo from Asia to Europe," he added.

News.Az