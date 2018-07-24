Zarif: Iran ‘unimpressed’ by Trump’s threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran dismissed US President Donald Trump’s all-caps tweet — saying it was "unimpressed" by the late-night Twitter threat.

"COLOR US UNIMPRESSED: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago. And Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones — for 40 yrs. We’ve been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet.

The response comes less than a day after Trump fired off his aggressive Twitter warning to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Earlier on Sunday, Rouhani said the US should know that peace with Iran will be the mother of all peace while war with the country will be the mother of all wars.

News.Az

News.Az