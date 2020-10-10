Yandex metrika counter

Zarif: Iran welcomes ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

"Iran welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh as step toward peace. We urge our neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in substantive dialogue based on respect for international law and territorial integrity. We appreciate constructive efforts of our Russian neighbors," Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. 


