Zarif: Iran will 'vigorously' resume N-program if US pulls out of JCPOA

Zarif: Iran will 'vigorously' resume N-program if US pulls out of JCPOA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran will "vigorously" resume the activities it halted under the 2015 nuclear agreement if the United States scraps the multilateral accord, Press TV reported.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Saturday, Zarif noted that the resumption of uranium enrichment would be Tehran's "probable" response to a possible US withdrawal from the deal.

"America never should have feared Iran producing a nuclear bomb, but we will pursue vigorously our nuclear enrichment," he said.

News.Az

News.Az