Zarif says Iran has yet to decide on 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced here on Monday that Iran has not decided yet to take what kind of measure for the fourth step of reducing the commitments to the July 2015 nuclear deal, APA reports citing IRNA.

Zarif made the announcement on the sidelines of the international conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" started work in Tehran on Monday morning.

He told reporters that Iran will take the fourth step if the Europeans fail to honor their commitments to the international deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36 and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif talked of the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement summit, saying the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to take part in the event to be held in the Azeri capital on October 25-26.

Iran is an active member of the NAM, said Zarif stressing that the Movement has always stood against unilateralism, and Iran's policies are in line with the NAM's.

Zarif further described the upcoming NAM summit as an ample opportunity for exchanging views about important international and regional questions including the issue of Syria.

Asked about the recent unrest in Lebanon, Zarif said that Iran has always stood by the regional people.

Iran believes that both security and stability and the people's demands should be ensured, he stated.

