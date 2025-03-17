Zelensky accuses Russia of refusing ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a special European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Photo: Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During the negotiations in Jeddah, despite the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kiev and Washington, Russia continues to delay the process of settling the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an evening video address, News.Az reported.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine will continue to fight to preserve its independence. He stressed that the most important thing now is to support the Armed Forces and Security Forces of Ukraine.

News.Az