Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that gambling will be legalized in Ukraine, in particular, it will be permitted to open casinos in five-star hotels, Kyiv Post reported.

“We will legalize gambling, namely the operation of casinos in five-star hotels, which will stimulate the development of the tourism cluster of the region near the Black Sea. Here we also want to grow together. Therefore, we want to see our partners in Turkey’s business, not rivals,” he said, speaking at the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Istanbul on August 8 morning.

Zelensky also called on Turkish business to jointly develop the Black Sea tourism brand.

