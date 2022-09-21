Zelensky calls for the UN to deprive Russia of its veto power in the Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for Russia to be deprived of its veto power, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Russia is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Zelensky said: "So long as the aggressor is party to decision making in the international organization you must be insulated from them, at least until aggression stops."

