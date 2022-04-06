Zelensky calls negotiations with Russia necessary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called negotiations with the Russian Federation necessary. He said this in an interview with Turkey's Habertürk television channel, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

"After what we saw, frankly speaking, there is no great desire to negotiate with the Russian Federation, because we understand who we are dealing with," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that regardless of the desire, "steps must be taken every day to save as many people as possible".

"In any case, we must find even small opportunities for the negotiation process. Without this, I think it is difficult to end the war," he said.

In this context, Zelensky emphasized the importance of the mediation mission of certain leaders, including Turkey.

