Zelensky cites alleged intercepted Russian intel documents

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that intercepted Russian intelligence materials show growing internal pressure on the Kremlin ahead of upcoming political developments in Russia.

Zelensky said the documents, which he described as internal forecasts prepared for Russian leadership, indicate shifting public sentiment and rising dissatisfaction levels in the country, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

According to Zelensky, the intercepted materials suggest that by the September 20 State Duma elections, public approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin could stand at around 55%, while disapproval may reach approximately 33%, with the remainder undecided.

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He also said the documents indicate a declining level of support for the United Russia party and note increasing protest sentiment in several Russian regions, alongside expectations of greater reliance on electoral administrative measures.

Zelensky stated that the forecasts were prepared before the impact of recent summer developments and said that ongoing political and economic conditions could further influence public sentiment in Russia.

He added that internal trends may continue to evolve ahead of the elections, while noting that the situation remains dynamic.

News.Az