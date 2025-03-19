Zelensky expects phone call with Trump today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he expects a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump later today.

Zelensky said he will discuss the partial ceasefire with Trump, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Ukrainian president added that he also expects to be briefed on the outcomes of Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a press conference, Zelensky said Russia's statements are "very different from reality" and that it is "not ready to put an end to the war."

Zelensky insisted Ukraine needs more support for its defense in order to put "pressure on Russia for the sake of security and saving people's lives."

