Zelensky leads presidential elections in Ukraine

Showman Vladimir Zelensky is leading in the first round of the presidential elections in Ukraine with a result of 29.66% of the vote, RIA Novosti reported.

The current president, Petro Poroshenko, was supported by 16.83% of citizens, according to an interactive scoreboard of the CEC after processing 10.27% of the protocols

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, is gaining 13.75%,

39 candidates apply for the post of head of state.

The term of office of the president is five years. The CEC of Ukraine is obliged to announce the voting results by April 10 inclusive. If one of the candidates does not get more than half of the votes in the first round, the second round will be scheduled for April 21.

News.Az

