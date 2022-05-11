Zelensky may attend NATO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may attend the NATO summit in Madrid to be held in June, said Mircea Geoană, NATO Deputy Secretary-General, News.az reports citing TASS.

He did not rule out that the Ukrainian leader would attend the meeting of NATO member heads of state and government.

Note that the summit to be held in Spain's capital, Madrid, will last from June 28 to 30.





