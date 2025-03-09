Zelensky on US talks in Jeddah: Ukraine's interests must be prioritized

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine expects the talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia to be productive, with Ukrainian interests taken into account, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement, News.Az reports citing RBC Ukraine.

"We are preparing for a meeting in Saudi Arabia. I am confident that the meeting will be productive. We in Ukraine are determined for this. Very determined. We will do everything to ensure that Ukrainian interests are considered — the way they need to be," the president emphasized.

As Zelenskyy had previously stated, the Ukrainian delegation will be led by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, and Deputy Head of the President's Office, Pavlo Palisa.

In this evening's address, he added that a few more representatives from Ukraine’s diplomatic corps would also attend the talks, though he did not specify who exactly.

