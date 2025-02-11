Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that in the event of potential negotiations with Russia, he would propose a territory exchange.

He made this statement in an interview with The Guardian.

If Trump does manage to get Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, Zelensky said he planned to offer Russia a straight territory exchange, referring to a part of tKursk region currently controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the occupied territories of Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

"We will swap one territory for another," Zelensky said.

When asked which part of the Russian-occupied lands Ukraine would ask for in return, the president replied: "I don't know, we will see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority."

Zelensky also emphasized that he is ready for negotiations but wants Ukraine to do so "from a position of strength."

As previously reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump believes the United States has made progress in negotiations regarding the cessation of the war between Russia and Ukraine but declined to provide details about his conversation with Vladimir Putin.