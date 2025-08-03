Zelensky: Preparations underway for exchange of 1,200 prisoners from each side with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and the head of his Office Andriy Yermak the implementation of agreements with the Russian side following the talks in Istanbul and preparations for a new meeting, News.Az repotrs citing the Zelensky Telegram channel.

"Among the key issues is the continuation of prisoner of war exchanges. There is an agreement on the exchange of 1,200 people, work on the lists continues. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council reported on communication with the Russian representative. We are also working to unblock the return of our civilians, we are finding out the data on each name," the publication says.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Yermak reported on interaction with key diplomatic partners, in particular contacts with the American side, and on efforts to return children who were taken to Russia.

The development of Ukrainian air defense and long-range strikes against Russian logistics were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az