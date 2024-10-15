Zelensky resists U.S. pressure to mobilize 18-25 year-olds
Both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. are pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to introduce military mobilization for young men aged 18-25. However, according to Presidential Office adviser Serhiy Leshchenko, Zelensky has so far resisted these demands, News.Az reports.
Source: Presidential Office Adviser Serhiy Leshchenko on social media .
Quote: “Now that this information has surfaced, I can confirm: American politicians from both parties are pressuring President Zelensky, questioning why Ukraine hasn't mobilized those aged 18 to 25. Their argument is rooted in historical precedent — during the Vietnam War, the U.S. drafted soldiers from the age of 19.
The Americans suggest that Western weapons alone are not enough, implying that Ukraine needs to mobilize from the age of 18. Yet, President Zelensky hasn’t given in and continues to persuade politicians from both sides to provide weapons without altering the conscription age.”
This development underscores the growing tension between Ukraine's internal policies and the expectations of its Western allies, as Kyiv navigates both military challenges and diplomatic pressures.
