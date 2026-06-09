Zelensky reveals “positive” talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war peace efforts

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he held “positive” discussions with envoys representing Donald Trump on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The talks are understood to have focused on possible diplomatic pathways toward ending the conflict and strengthening international coordination over security and military support for Ukraine. News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Zelensky described the exchanges as constructive, while no further detailed outcomes of the discussions were immediately disclosed.

The meeting comes amid continued fighting between Ukraine and Russia, as diplomatic efforts involving the United States and European partners remain ongoing.

News.Az