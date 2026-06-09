Zelensky says Abramovich delivered Putin message on possible talks framework - VIDEO

Zelensky said Abramovich acted as an informal channel between Moscow and Kyiv, delivering signals on how potential talks could be structured. News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

Zelensky said Ukraine remains open to diplomacy but stressed that it will not give up its territory, adding that the country “didn’t want this war” and wants it to end, but will not make territorial concessions.

He confirmed that Abramovich also asked to keep his role private while conveying messages between Kyiv and Moscow, including a ceasefire proposal and Ukraine’s position on negotiations.

Zelensky added that the channel was used to communicate Ukraine’s stance ahead of possible talks, insisting that Kyiv would not “give a victory” through territorial withdrawal, referring to Donbas.