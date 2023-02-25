Zelensky says Russia must be stopped from destabilizing Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia will continue to try to destabilize Moldova, and that Moscow’s attempts should be stopped with “more weapons” and “more sanctions,” News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Zelensky’s comments came after Russia sought to flip the narrative Friday, claiming Kyiv was the government provoking tensions in the nation on its southern border, not Moscow. The Ukrainian president responded during an address marking one year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Zelensky said his government respects the territorial integrity of Moldova, and that Transnistria — a sliver of land where Russia has inserted a so-called peacekeeping force to back pro-Moscow separatists — is included in that rightful Moldovan territory.

Zelensky said Russia is carrying out a “hybrid war and information war” in Moldova.

“Putin needs to show successes and victories. But there will be no victory on the battlefield in Ukraine. Therefore, he can go looking for success where there are weak points,” he said.

“I think it’s important to stop these attempts with more weapons, more sanctions, the appropriate steps,” he added.

