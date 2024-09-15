Zelensky signals readiness for talks with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to the United States, intends to present a new peace plan that includes Ukraine's readiness to agree to a ceasefire in certain areas and temporarily freeze the conflict. This was reported by the German newspaper Bild , citing its sources.
According to the information, Zelensky also plans to request U.S. permission for Ukraine to carry out strikes on Russian territory using long-range Western weapons. The Ukrainian president plans to discuss this plan with the current U.S. president, Joe Biden, as well as with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
On September 7, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that Zelensky was working on an updated version of the peace plan. The roadmap for peace in Ukraine is expected to be ready by November of this year.
It is worth recalling that after the start of Russia’s special military operation in 2022, Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting Ukraine from negotiating with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin remains president. The Russian side has repeatedly expressed readiness for negotiations, but the Ukrainian decree remains a major obstacle to their resumption.
However, on July 21 of this year, for the first time since signing the decree, Zelensky allowed the possibility of talks with Putin in an interview with the BBC. He noted that if Russia is ready to discuss a peace plan at the second peace summit, Ukraine will be prepared to negotiate with Russian representatives. "Whether it's Putin or not, it doesn't matter," Zelensky emphasized.
Earlier, on June 14, Vladimir Putin outlined his conditions for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Among them were the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as from the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, recognition of these territories as part of Russia, Ukraine's non-aligned status, and the lifting of sanctions on Russia. These conditions were rejected by both Ukraine and Western countries.
