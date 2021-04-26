Yandex metrika counter

Zelensky tasks chief of his office to organize meeting with Putin

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday he has tasked chief of his office Andrei Yermak to organize a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

"I think the situation is tending towards such a meeting. Indeed, I suggested, and you have heard that, we meet in Donbass. The president confirmed his readiness and suggested we meet in Moscow. I have already tasked head of the presidential office Andrei Yermak to get in touch with President Putin’s administration to find mutual understanding and agree a date and a venue for our meeting," he told journalists, adding that what matters most is the very fact of such a meeting "and where it will take place is just a detail."

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, in turn, told TASS there are no details of the potential meeting.


