  • Ukraine and Russia at war
Zelensky thanks EU leaders for support, says Ukrainians are 'not alone'
Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to European leaders for their ongoing support during summit talks in Brussels, emphasizing that it reassured Ukrainians that they are not "alone" in the war against Russia.

"We are very thankful that we are not alone. And these are not just words," Zelensky said, standing alongside EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa," News.Az reports, citing AFP

It's very important you made a strong signal to Ukrainian people," the Ukrainian president stated. 


