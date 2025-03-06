Zelensky thanks EU leaders for support, says Ukrainians are 'not alone'

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to European leaders for their ongoing support during summit talks in Brussels, emphasizing that it reassured Ukrainians that they are not "alone" in the war against Russia.

"We are very thankful that we are not alone. And these are not just words," Zelensky said, standing alongside EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa," News.Az reports, citing AFP.

It's very important you made a strong signal to Ukrainian people," the Ukrainian president stated.

News.Az