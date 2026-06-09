Zelensky urges Europe to develop its own Patriot alternative

Zelensky urges Europe to develop its own Patriot alternative

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on European countries to accelerate the development of their own air defence systems as an alternative to the United States-made Patriot system, amid ongoing security concerns linked to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on defence cooperation and Europe’s long-term security needs, Zelensky stressed the importance of strengthening domestic European capabilities in missile defence and reducing reliance on external suppliers, News.Az reports, citing Defence Blog.

He highlighted that the current security environment requires faster coordination and investment in advanced air defence technologies to protect critical infrastructure and civilian populations.

The appeal comes as Ukraine continues to rely heavily on Western-supplied air defence systems to counter Russian missile and drone attacks.

News.Az