Zelensky urges the implementation of additional sanctions on Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, will address the Association of American Universities on Monday, May 16. (Photo/Courtesy of the Presidential Office of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons)
Over the past week, Ukraine has endured hundreds of Russian attacks using various types of weaponry – approximately 1,250 aerial bombs, over 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of different types, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X, News.Az reports.
"We are constantly working with our partners to strengthen our defense capabilities and to reduce Russia's ability to terrorize Ukraine," Zlenskyy wrote.
According to him, long-range capabilities are crucial and sanctions are essential: "Lowering the price of oil is important. The key is to act in unity and protect lives with resolve."
