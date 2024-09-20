Zelensky wants to put an end to the conflict with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conflict between Ukraine and Russia should end in 2024, said President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.Az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine .

Zelensky announced during a joint conference with the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen his intention to end the conflict in 2024. At the same time, he called his "peace formula" the only way to resolve the conflict."We must strengthen Ukraine as much as possible in order to organize a second "peace summit" this year - a summit that will be able to end this conflict," the politician emphasized. He also added that the conference should lead to a final settlement of the confrontation with Russia.

News.Az