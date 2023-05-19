Zelensky will take part in G7 summit and meet with Biden

Zelensky will take part in G7 summit and meet with Biden

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden during his stay at the G7 summit in Japan, News.az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

This was said by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on the air of the telethon.

"President Zelensky will meet with the US president in the coming days," Yermak said. He also confirmed Zelensky's participation in the G7 summit. "Yes, I can confirm that," he said.

According to Yermak, during the meeting with Biden, among other things, the US statement on support for the "coalition of fighter jets" will be discussed.

"The presidents will discuss this issue and others," said the head of the PO.

News.Az